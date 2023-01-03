DNB says its 5G Network is now available to some 15 Million People

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the exclusive 5G network provider in Malaysia, announced that its network now reaches some 15 million people today, with 3,900 sites nationwide.

This translates to an estimated 47.1% human population 5G coverage in Malaysia, as measured by DNB. The Government-controlled company said that it is committed at delivering 80% 5G coverage by end of 2024.

Below are the estimated human population coverage by states, according to DNB, as of end-2022:

Kuala Lumpur: 97.5%

Putrajaya: 97.1%

Selangor: 89.5%

Johor: 52.3%

Melaka: 51.3%

N.Sembilan: 49.7%

P.Pinang: 41.1%

Perak: 37.7%

Sarawak: 32.4%

Sabah: 27.9%

Pahang: 18.2%

Kedah: 13.1%

Kelantan: 11.7%

Terengganu: 10.8%

Perlis: 9.5%

W.P. Labuan: 0%

“Since the launch of 5G services by the five MNOs, Malaysia’s 5G network has seen an 8x increase in usage from 32TB to 253TB per day, with a peak of some 90,000 concurrent users as of 31 December 2022. The 5G network is averaging 380 Mbps download speed (which compares favourably with other reported global benchmarks) against the average 4G download speed of 35 Mbps,” DNB said in a statement.

The company claims that approximately 8 million 5G-compatible devices are already in the hands of end users as of end-2022.

There are currently 15 device brands with more than 100 5G-compatible devices (including iPhone 12 & above) for all budgets available in the Malaysian market, it said.

The 5G network in Malaysia is deployed and managed by Ericsson.