Claim your speed, Internet passes and good fortune! To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Celcom has got the ear-resistible deals with extra HUAT, all for you!

Check out these attractive offers across Postpaid, Prepaid and Fibre plans below:

Enjoy FREE 5G phones

Add more ONG to your celebration with OPPO Reno 8Z 5G, vivo V25 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and many more to choose from – now available for FREE when you sign up for device bundles with Celcom MEGA and Xpax postpaid plan.

Extra savings on iPhone 14 series

Experience 5G on the latest iPhone, with an additional rebate of RM240 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with Celcom EasyPhone.

BONUS Internet and Rebates with Celcom Postpaid plans

Celcom MEGA and Xpax Postpaid plans now comes with bonus Internet quota, 50% OFF on Family Lines (online exclusive) and FREE 5G access for all your Internet needs this festive season. New sign up during this period will also enjoy up to RM200 savings on selected Postpaid plans.

FREE HUAT Streaming and Gaming All Day

Celcom Xpax Postpaid and Celcom MEGA customers are eligible for a FREE 1-month access of the TVB Anywhere+ streaming service, or unlimited access to multiple games on various platforms via Blacknut Cloud Gaming.

Unlimited Internet with Xpax Prepaid plan

Enjoy Unlimited Internet and calls + 5GB High-Speed Internet with Celcom Xpax Prepaid Unlimited @ only RM38/month.

Flex more with 99GB add on for Xpax Prepaid plan

Celcom Xpax Mix & Match users can add-on 99GB quota for apps such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and more for just RM5.

More rebates for Home Fibre

This CNY, switch over to UNLMITED Celcom Home Fibre™ with speeds up to 300Mbps for just RM100/month (RRP RM140). Offer is exclusively for all new and existing Celcom MEGA™ customers.

To learn more on all these exciting deals, visit the Celcom website here.

This article is brought to you by Celcom

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with over 14 million users on its 2G and 4G/LTE+ networks, covering over 95% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards becoming a Converged services and Enterprise Solutions provider, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia.