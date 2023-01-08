MCMC gets a new “Interim” Chairman again – Datuk Muhammad Azmi

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced the appointment of its new “interim” Chairman, Datuk Muhammad Azmi bin Mohd Zain, effective January 5, 2023.

The new “interim” Chairman is taking over from another “Interim” Chairman, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din who has led MCMC since 10 June 2022 and resigned 6-months later on 20 December 2022.

The new “interim” MCMC Chairman, Datuk Muhammad Azmi has no prior experience serving in the Telecommunications or Multimedia industry.

Datuk Muhammad Azmi served and held various positions in the former Prime Minister’s Department and Ministry of Federal Territories. He was also previously the President of Putrajaya Corporation prior to his appointment as the Director General of the Department of Director General of Lands and Mines, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

MCMC says that he is an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer who has extensive experience in the public sector for 26 years in various ministries and government departments.

Below is a quick summary of his past working experience (in Bahasa Malaysia):

21 Januari 2008: Ketua Penolong Setiausaha, Gred M48, Seksyen Komunikasi Strategik & Pengurusan Media, Bahagian Komunikasi Korporat, Pejabat Ketua Setiausaha, Kementerian Wilayah Persekutuan. 12 Julai 2010 – 22 April 2012: Pegawai Tadbir dan Diplomatik, Gred M52, Jawatan Latihan, Jabatan Perkhidmatan Awam Malaysia – CBBP mulai 12.7.2010 hingga 30.6.2012. 23 April 2012 – 15 Februari 2016: Setiausaha Bahagian, Gred M54, Bahagian Pengurusan Pembangunan, Kementerian Wilayah Persekutuan. 16 Februari 2016 – 19 Januari 2017: Setiausaha Bahagian, Gred Utama C, Bahagian Pengurusan Pembangunan, Kementerian Wilayah Persekutuan. 20 Januari 2017 – 30 September 2020: Setiausaha Bahagian, Gred Utama C, Bahagian Sosio Ekonomi, Kementerian Wilayah Persekutuan. 1 Oktober 2020 – 15 Disember 2021: Presiden, Jawatan Terbuka Kumpulan Pengurusan Tertinggi Gred Utama B Khas Untuk Penyandang Jawatan Hakiki Kumpulan Pengurusan Tertinggi Gred Utama A, Pejabat Presiden, Perbadanan Putrajaya. 16 Disember 2021: Ketua Pengarah, Pegawai Tadbir Dan Diplomatik, Gred Utama B, Pejabat Ketua Pengarah, Jabatan Ketua Pengarah Tanah Dan Galian.

He holds a Bachelor in Economic (Honours) from Universiti Malaya and obtained his Master of Social Sciences (Developmental Science) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

In a media statement, MCMC said the “experience” of Datuk Muhammad Azmi in the public service will help MCMC boost the development of the telecommunications and multimedia sector.

The regulator also expressed its appreciation and gratitude to Tan Sri Mohamad Salim for his “contribution and service throughout leading MCMC and ensuring the industry remains relevant and competitive.”

[PDF]– MCMC Statement