Travelling overseas is getting more expensive these days, especially when you need to pay for costly international roaming packages to stay connected with your family and friends back home.

When you travel to another country, your mobile service provider will charge you a high price for Internet roaming data. On top of that, you also need to pay for any incoming calls while overseas. If you forget to purchase a roaming plan, you may end up with a phone bill that may be in the hundreds or thousands of ringgit.

This is why U Mobile enhanced its Unbeatable U Postpaid Plans For U with Global Roaming at 63 destinations, offering FREE Internet Roaming data and FREE incoming call overseas – an unbeatable offer for International Roaming!

With U Mobile U Postpaid plans, you don’t have to worry about costly roaming plan or picking up a call while in another country.

Here are some of the destinations where you can enjoy 15GB of roaming data every month for FREE! – Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, United Kingdom and many other countries.

For the full list of 63 destinations, visit this link.

To enjoy all these Unbeatable roaming experiences, all you need to do is sign up for a U Postpaid plan from just RM68/month.

The U Postpaid 68 plan comes with 100GB high speed 4G/5G data and Unlimited Calls to all network, including FREE roaming data in 63 destinations and FREE incoming roaming calls.

Meanwhile, at just RM98, the U Postpaid 98 plan comes with a huge 1,000GB of high-speed 4G/5G data and unlimited calls. Customers can also share this high-speed Internet quota with up to 6 family members for only RM38 per line, making it the most unbeatable family plan in the market today.

The best thing about U Postpaid Plans is that you get to enjoy ultra-fast 5G speeds at no extra charge.

Looking for a 5G phone? It’s super easy to own the latest 5G Devices from U Mobile. Make flexible payments via U PayLater with interest free instalment or enjoy BIG saving upfront via U SaveMore.

For more details on all these Unbeatable offers, visit the U Mobile website at this link.

At U Mobile, we want to help our consumers realise their Unlimited Potential. We make it our business to constantly innovate so that we can create products and services that our consumers value most. With our continuing commitment to expand our 4G network and roll out 5G powered innovations in various sectors, we are in the position to deliver an enhanced network and customer experience that will add unlimited fun and freedom to our consumers’ lives.