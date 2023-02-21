Court permits MACC to forfeit over RM3.4 million Digi Prepaid Credit

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been given permission by the Court to forfeit more than RM3.4 million in credit balance of prepaid accounts belonging to 533 customers of Digi Telecommunication Sdn Bhd.

According to media reports, the prepaid accounts were believed to have been purchased to carry out unlawful activities, such as online gambling.

In November 2020, the MACC seized the credit balance of Digi prepaid accounts belonging to 593 users with a balance of more than RM3,000 and above, leading to the seizure of RM4.2 million. It instructed Digi to issue four notices to these prepaid users to claim those credit directly with the MACC.

They were given a time-frame from Nov 21, 2020, to June 15, 2021, to claim.

Some 60 individuals claimed a refund from MACC and managed to recover their Digi prepaid account credit balance amounting to RM835,638.43.

According the media reports, Digi stated that it could not detect if the credit balance in the prepaid cards were used for illegal activities.

The Telecommunications company did not object to the court application by MACC to seize those prepaid credits.

[link]– Bernama via TheSunDaily