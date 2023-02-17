Unity Prepaid RM30/30GB/6-months will be available starting 28 Feb

The Unity Package prepaid plan (Pakej Perpaduan) that was announced by the Malaysian Government recently will be made available to eligible consumers this month.

In a joint statement from the 5 major Telecommunications provider today, CelcomDigi, Maxis Berhad (Maxis), Telekom Malaysia Berhad (Unifi Mobile), U Mobile Sdn Bhd (U Mobile) and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YES) said the Pakej Perpaduan Prabayar Mudah Alih will be available for subscription starting 28 February 2023 until 31 December 2023.

The new Unity Package prepaid plan will offer 30GB of Internet quota at 3Mbps speeds for RM30 with a total validity of 6-months (180 days).

It is targeted to youths below 30 years old, senior citizens, veterans of uniformed bodies, persons with disabilities and the B40s.

Mobile virtual network operator, TuneTalk told MalaysianWireless that it will also make the plan available to eligible consumers in support of the Malaysia Government initiative.

Full official announcement below:

In response to the government’s recent announcement of the Pakej Perpaduan Prabayar Mudah Alih (Pakej Perpaduan), CelcomDigi, Maxis Berhad (Maxis), Telekom Malaysia Berhad (Unifi Mobile), U Mobile Sdn Bhd (U Mobile) and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YES) will introduce a special prepaid mobile internet plan to eligible Malaysians effective 28 February 2023 until 31 December 2023. This Pakej Perpaduan comes with a speed of 3Mbps and 30GB data quota at only RM30 for 6 months.

Pakej Perpaduan Prabayar Mudah Alih is a government initiative with Malaysian telecommunication providers targeted at underserved communities, in particular youths below 30 years old, senior citizens, veterans of uniformed bodies, persons with disabilities and the B40s. This latest initiative, which will replace the current Pakej Remaja, is in line with the government’s aim to help alleviate the rakyat’s cost of living and support their connectivity needs.

The telco operators are committed to working closely with the government to ensure that all Malaysians have easy and affordable access to the internet.

Customers are encouraged to explore these plans with their respective service providers once the plans are launched. More info on Pakej Perpaduan is now available on the respective websites.

[PDF]