TM introduces new Uni5G Prepaid Plans with Strict FUP [Commentary]

Telekom Malaysia (TM) has quietly updated the Unifi Prepaid plans on its website. The new Unifi prepaid plans from TM are affordable but comes with strict Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

In the past 2-3 months, the largest Telecommunication company have taken major steps to limit data usage of its unlimited prepaid plans, in an effort to reduce the network congestion of its 4G network and possibly control the high 5G-access cost incurred from Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

TM has yet to make any official statement on the multiple changes made to its unifi prepaid plans in the past few months.

Below are details of the updated prepaid plans published on the TM Unifi website today:

Monthly Quota plan

RM25/month

5Mbps speeds 30GB Internet shared between 4G and 5G networks

Hotspot is allowed

Weekly Unlimited Plan

RM12/week

Unlimited 4G with 5Mbps Speed Internet for the first 20GB (FUP)

Hotspot is limited to 3GB

Daily Unlimited Plan

RM3/day

5Mbps Speed Internet for the first 10GB (FUP)

Hotspot limited to 1GB

2 Hours Unlimited Plan

RM1/2 hours

5Mbps Unlimited 4G

Hotspot is allowed

The monthly unlimited plan at RM35/month with 60GB high speed Internet is still available with 5GB Hotspot and maximum 5Mbps speeds.

Upon reaching the FUP limit, users will be limited to a maximum speed of 512 Kbps, with unlimited data usage.

TM had been inconsistent with its Unifi prepaid FUP policies. Two major changes were made within the past 2-months, from a 100GB limit to 60GB, reducing the maximum limit of Internet speeds from 7Mbps to just 5Mbps in 2023 and hotspot restrictions which didn’t exist in the old plans.

Malaysians were promised cheaper mobile plans with the introduction of 5G, however this clearly has not been the case so far.

The old Bebas Unlimited plans were some of the best prepaid plan in the country for the past 4 years as it offered truly unlimited hotspot/data usage with speeds capped at 7Mbps. However, this is no longer the case with the new unifi prepaid plans which now cost more per usage.

The new Unifi Prepaid plans can be found here (PDF screenshot).

This is a commentary.