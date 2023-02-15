Celcom’s Yoodo now offers 5G as a Trial on Monthly Internet plans

Yoodo, a product of Celcom Axiata Berhad, announced today that it is making 5G available to customers on selected Internet plans.

To opt in to the 5G trial service, Yoodo customers who manually subscribe (new plan subscription/change plan) to any high-speed data plan (30 days) from 10GB up to 200GB will be able to select 5G trial as an add-on pass.

These are the eligible Internet plans with Yoodo 5G (for new plan subscription):

Validity High-Speed Data Internet Quota Price 30 Days 10 GB RM 18 30 Days 20 GB RM 20 30 Days 30 GB RM 35 30 Days 40 GB RM 40 30 Days 60 GB RM 58 30 Days 80 GB RM 68 30 Days 100 GB RM 78 30 Days 150 GB RM 88 30 Days 200 GB RM 98

Yoodo’s 5G service will not be available to customers who has already purchased an existing monthly Internet plan prior to 15 February 2023. These customers will have to purchase a new subscription manually (change plan) and select the 5G trial pass to enjoy Yoodo 5G.

Yoodo 5G is also not available to customers who subscribed to the Unlimited Internet plans.

According to Yoodo, it is offering 5G roaming service in more than 10 countries.

As of now, Yoodo 5G is available for selected 5G Android devices only but Yoodo claims it is working on offering 5G for iOS devices in the near future.

Yoodo didn’t say when the “5G trial” will end.

Chow Tuck Mun, Head of Yoodo at Celcom said, “Yoodo is excited to be the first to offer high-speed internet to its users and to offer streaming abilities of tomorrow served up today. We are proud to be a pioneer when it comes to 5G technology. Now all Yoodo users can enjoy free trials for 5G services with their existing SIM cards. This milestone represents our continuous effort to delivering on our commitment to provide advanced communication services to our users. We at Yoodo believe in a world where limitless connectivity improves lives and redefines opportunities”.

“Overall, 5G has the potential to greatly enhance our digital experiences and revolutionise the way we live, work, and play. With 5G, your Internet connection will be about 10 to 20 times faster than the previous and will provide a richer mobile experience for our users as we usher in a new era of connectivity. Yoodoers can now stream live like never before and enjoy seamless gameplay”, he added.

Yoodo is operated by Celcom Mobile Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Celcom Axiata Berhad. The company claims that it operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and independent from Celcom although all operational funding, employees and decision making are from Celcom.

As part of a regulatory requirement for the merger of Celcom and Digi late last year, Celcom agreed to the divestment of Yoodo and all its assets by June 2024. Any failure to dispose Yoodo will require CelcomDigi to shut down its entire operation of Yoodo, including the 5G service that was made available today. At the moment, CelcomDigi is not allowed to absorb Yoodo customers, whether directly or indirectly.