Celcom bluecube & Digi Stores will now serve all CelcomDigi customers

CelcomDigi Berhad announced today that customers of Celcom and Digi could now walk into any Celcom blucube or Digi Stores for sales and service transactions.

In a statement, the leading mobile network operator in Malaysia said that it is making it easier and convenient for customers to stay connected all the time by making sure that all of its bluecube and Digi Stores along with its Exclusive Partners’ touchpoints are able to serve both Celcom and Digi users seamlessly.

Currently, there are 534 branded touchpoints across the country managed by CelcomDigi retail employees.

Starting today, there are 11 types of sales and service transactions available for Celcom and Digi users such as bill payments, plan changes, SIM card replacements, and prepaid reloads.

New Postpaid and Prepaid subscribers of both Celcom and Digi can also complete their plan registrations, MNP registrations, or make Internet purchases at all the branded touchpoints.

With these services available cross-stores, CelcomDigi said it hopes that Celcom and Digi customers can continue to count on the seamless reliable services and experiences that they have enjoyed before.

For consumers who are looking to complete their transactions online, they can continue to do so via the Celcom Life and MyDigi apps.

Through the completion of its merger on November 30, 2022, CelcomDigi now has the largest mobile subscriber base in the country at 20.21 million as of December 2022.