CelcomDigi is the Largest Mobile Operator in Malaysia with 20.21 Million Subscribers [4Q22]

CelcomDigi Berhad (formerly Digi.com Berhad) announced its financial results for fourth quarter 2022 (4Q22) last week, marking the first time the company combines its financial reporting since the completion of the merger.

Celcom and Digi completed its merger on 30 November 2022 to become CelcomDigi, the largest technology transaction in the history of Malaysia, bringing together approximately 4,000 employees and more than 20 million consumer and business subscribers, making it the largest mobile network operator in Malaysia in terms of subscribers.

CelcomDigi Total Subscriber Base in 4Q22

Total Mobile Subscribers (Celcom+Digi): 20.21 million

Prepaid Subscribers (Celcom+Digi): 13.54 million (added 109k subscriptions)

Postpaid Subscribers (Celcom+Digi): 6.67 million (added 20k subscriptions)

Fibre Subscribers (Celcom+Digi): 62,000

Prepaid ARPU: RM31

Postpaid ARPU: RM63

Fibre ARPU: RM125

Celcom Subscriber Base in 4Q22

Total Mobile Subscribers: 9.24 million (loss 143k subscriptions, 9.38 million in 3Q22)

Prepaid Subscribers: 6.04 million (loss 49k subscriptions between Oct-Dec 2022)

Postpaid Subscribers: 3.2 million (loss 94k subscriptions between Oct-Dec 2022)

Fibre subscribers: 32,000 (28k in 3Q22)

Prepaid ARPU: RM32 (+RM1)

Postpaid ARPU: RM81 (unchanged)

Fibre ARPU: RM103 (-RM1)

Mobile Internet users: 86.90% or approximately 8.03 million users

Monthly Average Data per user: 27.9GB (26.2GB in 3Q22)

4G LTE Coverage: 96.4% (+0.05% in 4Q22)

4G LTE-A: 90.3% of the network (+0.01% in 4Q22)

Total 2G + 4G Network Sites: 12,000+

Digi Subscriber Base in 4Q22

Total Mobile Subscribers: 10.97 million (added 272k subscribers)

Prepaid Subscribers: 7.5 million (added 203k subs between Oct-Dec 2022)

Postpaid Subscribers: 3.47 million (added 69k subs between Oct-Dec 2022)

Fibre subscribers: 30,000 (25k in 3Q22)

Prepaid ARPU: RM31 (unchanged)

Postpaid ARPU: RM63 (+RM2)

Fibre ARPU: RM125 (-RM5)

Mobile Internet users: 86.8% or approximately 9.52 million users

Monthly Average Data per user: 24.5GB (23GB in 3Q22)

4G LTE Coverage: 95.9% (+0.8% in 4Q22)

4G LTE-A: 90.4% of the network (+10.1% in 4Q22)

Total 2G + 4G Network Sites: 11,000+

In the quarter under review, CelcomDigi sustained its underlying service revenue growth momentum, recording an increase of 37.2% YoY and 37.5% QoQ to RM1,813 million, driven by strong contribution from Postpaid, Enterprise and Fibre businesses, it said.

EBITDA excluding non-recurring items for CelcomDigi was RM971 million, with the margin at 44.5%, on the back of positive top line development, prudent spending, and disciplined credit management.

4Q2022 YoY according to CelcomDigi

Service revenue increased with the inclusion of Celcom’s 1 month contribution which was supported by its healthy Prepaid traction and contribution from the Enterprise segment following the completion of the acquisitions of two subsidiaries.

Digi’s Postpaid revenue grew 2.7% on the back of subscribers’ growth for the 9th consecutive quarter.

Digi also saw continued strong performance from Fibre and Enterprise of 175.0% and 15.3% respectively, in line with the aspiration to support the digitalisation needs of Malaysian businesses and consumers.

Digi’s Prepaid revenue was lower by 3.2% with the end of the Jaringan Prihatin programme.

FY2022 YoY according to CelcomDigi

FY2022 service revenue rose to RM5,765 million following the inclusion of RM491 million from Celcom’s 1 month contribution.

Excluding Celcom’s 1 month contribution, the full year service revenue contracted -1.1% to RM5,283 million from RM5,342 million a year ago.

Fibre and Enterprise businesses continued their strong trend with upticks of 300% and 15.1% respectively signalling healthy underlying growth in these segments.

CelcomDigi’s Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Idham Nawawi said, “CelcomDigi is well placed to serve the diverse needs of Malaysian consumers and businesses through our widest and highest capacity network. Looking ahead, we expect continued growth in data usage, primarily in 4G services, supported by initial adoption of 5G technology and increasing use of digital services and platforms.”

“Given the challenging macroeconomic outlook, we will draw on our combined strength to position ourselves for the future, with an immediate focus on strengthening core and new revenue growth areas, while delivering quality internet experience to customers,” he added.

“We remain committed in supporting the Communications and Digital Ministry’s strategic plans towards ‘a digital golden decade’, which centres around communications infrastructure, cyber security, and the digital economy. We are in a strong position through our combined scale and unique competencies to deliver on our ambition,” he shared.