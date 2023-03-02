Digi 5G for Prepaid & Postpaid Customers will cost an Additional RM10/month

CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) announced that its free trial Digi 5G access will be available to more customers with its new 5G Booster pass for Digi Postpaid and Prepaid plans.

Starting 16 March 2023, Digi Prepaid customers will be able to experience 5G with the introduction of a RM10 per month 5G Booster pass, on top of selected monthly Internet plans.

Meanwhile, starting today, Digi Postpaid customers can enjoy 5G connectivity by activating the new 5G Booster pass (via the MyDigi app) for only RM10 per month. Below are the list of Digi Postpaid plans eligible for the 5G Booster pass:

Digi Postpaid 40 2021

Digi Postpaid 50 2022

Digi Postpaid 60 2021

Digi Postpaid 60 DS 2021

Digi Postpaid 70 2022

Digi Postpaid 80 2022

Digi Postpaid 90 2021

Digi Postpaid 90 DS 2021

Digi Postpaid 120 2021

Digi Postpaid 120 DS 2021

Digi Postpaid 150 2021

Digi Postpaid 150 DS 2021

Digi Postpaid 200 2022

Digi Postpaid Family 45 Unlimited

Digi Postpaid Family 20 2021

Digi Postpaid Family 30 2021

Digi Postpaid Family 45 2021

Digi Postpaid Family 45 DS 2021

As an introduction, the monthly fee for the 5G Booster will be waived for all activation during the free trial access period from today until 30 April 2023. However the fee will not apply to customers on Digi Postpaid plans above RM90/month as they will continue to enjoy the 5G Booster for free, even after 30 April 2023.

The new 5G Booster will activate 5G connectivity on our customer’s current postpaid or prepaid Internet plan, and where customers have the flexibility to use their monthly Internet quota across the Digi 4G and 5G networks.

The 5G Booster free trial access is also available for all Digi Business customers based on the eligibility of their respective rate plans.

In the coming months, Digi will be introducing more 5G Boosters with the flexibility for customers to choose their preferred 5G experience, starting Q2 2023, it said.

For more information on the 5G Booster, please visit the Digi website.