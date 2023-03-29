Announcing IP ServerOne’s SOC 2 Type II Certification for our Cloud Services

IP ServerOne, the leading local cloud provider in Malaysia, founded in 2003, announced the achievement of Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. This certification is an important milestone and demonstrates IP ServerOne’s commitment to providing the most rigorous security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy standards in handling customer data.

Achieving New standards in Malaysian Cloud Services

SOC 2 is a set of auditing standards based on Trust Services Criteria developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that signifies the Cloud Provider has demonstrated effective control protocols in place to protect their client’s data. The rigorous auditing process includes an in-depth review of the company infrastructure, IT system controls, security policies and procedures for data handling, tests of the organization’s security control, employee interviews, a walkthrough of the office, and a guided overview of our data center spaces. The evaluation is undertaken over a period of time to observe how effective those controls are in practice instead of just at one specific moment. Traditionally SOC 2 Type II covers a 6 -12 month period.

This compliance ensures IP ServerOne’s commitment to comply with industry regulations and standards in managing customer data. This is especially important for businesses such as healthcare, banking, and finance, which have their own legacy and strict data protection requirements.

As a result of the successful SOC 2 Type II examination, the following IP ServerOne offerings have achieved compliance, including;

NovaCloud: A public cloud environment provided by IP ServerOne and offers a range of features, including a flexible pay-per-use or subscription pricing model, multi-level backup, DDoS protection, and the security of a Tier 3 data center.

vCloud: IP ServerOne offers private cloud hosting solutions using VMware, Proxmox, and Hyper-V, which are ideal for businesses managing multiple applications, licenses, and legacy systems.

Co-location services at CJ1: IP ServerOne is one of Malaysia’s leading data center solutions and colocation service providers in Malaysia. Our team provides you with a wide range of data center solutions and services to ensure your business receives the best digital experience at all times.

IP ServerOne demonstrates high-level security performance in Cloud Security



“We are proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type II Compliance which demonstrates our commitment to providing secure and reliable cloud services,” said the Managing Director of IP ServerOne, Mr. Lee Cheung Loong. “This certification is a testament to our dedication to meeting the highest security standards for our customers so they can be confident in the safety of their data with us”.

