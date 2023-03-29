There are now 2.96 million Unifi Fibre Broadband Subscribers [4Q22]

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) revealed that it had 2.96 million unifi fixed fibre broadband subscribers, at the end of 2022 (4Q22).

The dominant fixed broadband company in Malaysia added 87,000 new unifi fixed fibre sign ups between October, November and December 2022.

Streamyx subscriber base stood at just 75,000 at the end of 2022, down from 106,000 subscribers it had from 3Q22 (September 2022).

In 4Q22, the ARPU (average revenue per user) of a Unifi fixed fibre broadband subscriber was RM132/month (unchanged since 3Q22) while ARPU of its Streamyx users improved to RM113/month (from RM100 in 3Q22).

Telekom Malaysia (TM) said Unifi fixed broadband customers grew by 9.3% and exceeded the 3 million mark in 2022. The company now has a total fixed broadband subscriber base of 3.03 million at the end of 2022.

However the Internet service provider (ISP) was reluctant to share the latest number of its unifi mobile subscriber base when asked during the FY22 media briefing early this month.

Meanwhile, TM shared that almost 4,000 fiberisation sites were completed last year to support the rollout of 5G by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

FY2022 Key Highlights (vs FY2021), according to Telekom Malaysia (TM):

Operating Revenue grew 5.1% from RM11.53 billion to RM12.12 billion, with growth across all customer segments and product lines

EBIT grew 22.2% from RM1.71 billion to RM2.09 billion, driven by strong revenue growth and improved cost efficiency

PATAMI grew 27.7% from RM0.90 billion to RM1.14 billion, contributed by lower financing cost

CAPEX investment at 20.0% of revenue or RM2.43 billion, highest in 5 years primarily on growth in fibre service and network expansion

Final interim dividend at 7.5 sen per share declared amounting to RM286.6 million, with total dividend of 16.5 sen per share amounting to RM627.5 million for 2022

ESG rating upgraded, FTSE Russell rated 3.6 from 3.1 in 2021; CDP rated ‘B’ from ‘C’ in 2021. Both above industry average

FY2022 overall performance showed strong results with good trajectory and operational excellence across all lines of business

For the financial year 2022 (FY2022), TM said operating revenue grew by 5.1% to RM12.12 billion, from RM11.53 billion in 2021, fuelled by demand in connectivity, solutions and infrastructure. TM claims that it continued to strengthen its core businesses across Unifi, TM One and TM Global amidst intensified competition in the market.

Through revenue growth and improved cost efficiency, TM’s Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) grew by 22.2% to RM2.09 billion, from RM1.71 billion last year.

Profit After Tax and Minority Interest (PATAMI) rose to RM1.14 billion from RM0.90 billion, up 27.7% through higher operating profit and lower financing cost.

Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) stood at 20.0% of overall revenue, amounting to RM2.43 billion invested to deliver growth in fibre services, network modernisation and upgrades.