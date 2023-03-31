Telekom Malaysia completes deployment of 233 Fibre PoPs

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) and the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) announced the completion of a new fibre optic network hub or point of presence (PoP) project phase one (1) installations, across northern region, Sabah and Sarawak, by TM.

A total of 4,370 PoPs had been planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), near rural schools and 47 PoPs near industrial area. About RM4.6 billion is allocated to build 4,323 PoPs in areas near rural schools, according to the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD).

Phase one (1) of the project, involves 677 sites and the remaining 3,693 PoPs will be implemented under phase two (2) over the span of three (3) years, 2022-2025.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) has been appointed to plan and implement Phase 1 PoP projects in the North Zone (144 PoP), Sabah Zone (59 PoP) and Sarawak Zone (60 PoP). All 233 PoPs were successfully deployed.

KKD said the implementation of PoP aims to provide fiber optic infrastructure in areas around schools, residences, business, commercial and industrial premises as well as maintenance of fiber optic infrastructure. A typical PoP coverage distance is approximately 2.5 kilometers (km) to 3 km radius for each selected school.

TM said that PoP is a place where different devices connect to each other and to the internet. In simple terms, PoP brings fibre closer to users. By setting up PoP locations near schools, people in rural and remote areas can get better and faster internet services in their homes, instead of relying on mobile internet. This will improve internet access and connectivity for more people in the community.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) added that its PoP area have now reached over 9,000 users and are increasing. A total of 58 of its users are schools that have subscribed to Unifi services.

For phase two (2) of PoP project, Telekom Malaysia (TM) has been awarded with 174 sites in the central region.

KKD said a total of 432,300 premises will receive high-speed broadband services by the end of 2025 through the construction of Point of Presence (PoP) Fiber Optic Hub networks under the project.