New Xpax Postpaid Unlimited 75 plan with Speeds of 10Mbps

To fulfill the connectivity demands by its customers, CelcomDigi announced the availability of the new Xpax Postpaid Unlimited 75 plan.

Available for a limited time only, the new plan features unlimited Internet with a speed of 10Mbps and 10GB monthly Hotspot Internet with unlimited calls to all networks.

Package Details Xpax Postpaid Plan (NEW)

Available from 16th March 2023 Price RM75/month Internet Quota Unlimited

*Up to 10 Mbps for the 1st 1000GB Voice Call Unlimited calls to all Network Video Call (all network) RM0.30 per minute (60 seconds/ block) SMS RM0.20 per SMS (all network) MMS RM0.50 per MMS (all network) Credit Limit RM 230 Upfront Payment 1 month Auto Renewal Yes FREE Hotspot 10GB

Customers who sign up for the Xpax Postpaid Unlimited 75 with an optional 12-month contract will enjoy an RM10 rebate and pay only RM65/month for the 1st 12 months. A RM60 processing fee will apply in the event of early termination within 12-months.

Customers who are interested to sign-up for the Xpax Postpaid Unlimited 75 plan may visit the nearest bluecube, Digi Stores or any authorised dealers to sign up.

Exclusive for the month of Ramadan, both Celcom and Digi postpaid and prepaid users can enjoy high-speed Internet quota of 444GB at only RM7. The pass is valid for 7 days and is applicable for Internet usage between 3.00am to 7.00am. It can be purchased via Celcom Life App and MyDigi app.

New customers who sign up for the Celcom MEGA Family plan will get their first month for free. For only RM40/month, customers can choose either the Unlimited plan with All-Usage Internet on 6Mbps speed or Lightning plan that comes with 30GB high-speed Internet with free 5G access, and unlimited calls upon registration.

Customers who are on eligible Digi Postpaid plans will continue to enjoy up to 50% extra Internet quota. On top of that, those who sign up for Digi Postpaid 90 and above during this period can also enjoy an extra RM15 rebate for 12 months.

For more information, please visit the Celcom or Digi website.