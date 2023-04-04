Astro Fibre Broadband to be available in Sabah via Celcom Timur HSBB

MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd (Astro) has signed a network access agreement with Celcom Timur (Sabah) Sdn. Bhd. (CT Sabah), to offer Astro fibre broadband services in Sabah.

Astro is a satellite TV and virtual Internet service provider (VISP) in Malaysia meanwhile CT Sabah is a company providing High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) Access Network Services in Sabah. CT Sabah is a state-government link company (Qhazanah Sabah Berhad) and a subsidiary of CelcomDigi Berhad.

Astro said the partnership will enable it to offer high speed broadband together with Astro TV packages to a potential of 118,000 home passed in Sabah across towns such as Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Sandakan, Penampang, Lahad Datu, Beaufort, Keningau, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Putatan, Ranau, Tenom and Tuaran.

The Astro Fibre service to these areas is expected to commence in the second half of 2023.

“Through this partnership, Astro will be able to provide standalone and bundled broadband services in addition to Astro TV packages to more customers in Sabah without the need to build new infrastructure. Customers will still be able to benefit from high performance internet connectivity and a comprehensive service via CT Sabah’s internet access solution,” it said in a statement.

Astro Fibre bundles with TV Packs start from RM139.99/month for just 50Mbps speeds.