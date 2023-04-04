Ericsson and Intel to work on 5G Use Cases in Malaysia

Ericsson and Intel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of 5G use cases, to accelerate digitalization in Malaysia as well as spur the adoption of the new technology by enterprises in Malaysia.

Ericsson is the currently the exclusive 5G network solutions provider of Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). Meanwhile, DNB is the exclusive 5G network service provider in Malaysia, for the time being.

Intel and Ericsson said they will collaborate on their respective technology expertise to show how communications service providers (CSPs) can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their business-to-business (B2B) engagements based on 5G use-cases.

Amongst the areas identified for collaboration are the joint development of enterprise use cases in selected verticals such as manufacturing, transport and logistics. In addition, it involves working on the benefits of digitalization for emerging economies and the role 5G connectivity can play in building sustainable and resilient digital economies.

Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hägerbro said, “5G is a platform for innovation and will transform the way enterprises operate. Ericsson’s collaboration with Intel in Malaysia will contribute to the adoption of 5G and development of the local ecosystem that will in turn drive Malaysia’s digital transformation.”

“This will also ensure the country has a distinct advantage compared to other markets in the region when it comes to foreign investment,” Hägerbro said.

Managing Director of Intel Malaysia, AK Chong said, “With the increasing digitalization of our society and economy, 5G is becoming a fundamental component to drive innovation across all business segments. This collaboration demonstrates how the Malaysian 5G infrastructure with innovative edge services – powered by Ericsson and Intel technologies – enables local enterprises to transform and accelerate their businesses through digital solutions.”