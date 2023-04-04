Learn something new with the upgraded OpenAcademy App

OpenAcademy, an educational, learning platform in Malaysia, announced that it recently upgraded its mobile learning OpenAcademy App.

The company said that the upgrade will enhance its industry practitioner experience, by giving experts the ability to curate their own content on the platform, build their content bank, and turn their passion and insights into earnings; turning them into Creators on the platform.

Creators on the Creator Hub will be able to record and upload content directly on the platform, have access to follower and subscriber insights, and earn from users who subscribe to their content.

The OpenAcademy App currently offers over 500+ bite-sized videos and 500+ interactive educational materials by experts across all industries.

Topics include digital marketing, branding, entrepreneurship, startups, leadership, mindset, mental wellness, fundraising, and content creation.

Among its 38 industry practitioners (experts/instructors) include Freda Liu (Lead Radio Host and Producer at BFM Enterprise), Chin Ren Yi (Co-founder of MyBurgerLab) and Qyira Yusri (Co-founder and Education Director, Undi18).

There are 3 learning plans offered via the OpenAcademy App:

BASIC

FREE

Limited Access to Selected OpenAcademy Content

MONTHLY

RM67.90

Extra 30 Creator Credits

Access to All OpenAcademy Originals Content

500+ Business Insights

300+ Articles and Infographics

YEARLY

RM369.90 (Only RM1/day)

Extra 200 Creator Credits

Access to All OpenAcademy Originals Content

500+ Business Insights

300+ Articles and Infographics

OpenAcademy said it aims to hit 100,000 app users across Southeast Asia and to sign on 70 to 100 creators in the short term. The app is available for iOS and Android smartphones/devices.

For more information, please visit the OpenAcademy website.