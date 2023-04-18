With Aidilfitri just around the corner, Celcom kicked off its special offers with great values as it remains dedicated to deliver the best digital experience to customers.

Discover more deals with Free Phones, Unlimited plans, Free 5G access and extra savings with Celcom. Check out some of the deals below:

Free 5G Phone with Celcom MEGA™

Celebrate Raya this year with a FREE 5G phone!

Are you looking for a new smartphone this Raya? Get a FREE 5G phone when you sign up with Celcom MEGA™.

Pick your perfect phone for Raya – choose from a wide variety of phones by Samsung, OPPO, HONOR, vivo and Xiaomi. Check out all the 5G smartphones from Celcom here.

Want iPhone instead? Experience the iPhone 14 Series from as low as RM1,983.

With Celcom MEGA™ Postpaid plans, you get to enjoy a massive monthly Internet quota up to 120GB starting from just RM98/month. Those who sign up will also get to enjoy FREE 1-month usage of TVBAnywhere+ and FREE access to Blacknut Cloud Gaming.

Enjoy greater saving when you pair your postpaid plan with CelcomDigi Fibre 300Mbps at RM100/month (RRP: RM150). You will save RM50 every month, totalling up to RM1,200 savings in 24 months. Find out more here.

More Value & More Savings with Xpax Postpaid™ Unlimited 75

For a limited time, sign up for Xpax Postpaid™ Unlimited 75 at just RM65/month.

Get your Xpax Postpaid™ Unlimited 75 with the following benefits:

Enjoy UNLIMITED INTERNET @ 10Mbps for all your HD Streaming & Gaming needs

Get HD uninterrupted calls with VoWIFI (Voice over WiFi) & VoLTE & Unlimited Calls to all networks

Enjoy FREE 10GB Hotspot

Unlimited Internet & Calls with Xpax Unlimited

Love taking pictures and streaming video? Share and scroll non-stop Raya stories & FYP with Celcom Xpax Unlimited pass. It comes with Unlimited Internet and Calls with extra 5GB High-Speed Internet for only RM38.

HD Video Pass with 555GB

Enjoy full HD Raya entertainment with Celcom’s Raya Pass. Enjoy a huge Internet quota of high-speed 555GB on HD video streaming for only RM5; valid for 3 days. Binge non-stop with your family & friends on YouTube, Netflix, VIU, iQIYI and Astro GO.

This pass is available exclusively via Celcom Life app for both Celcom postpaid & prepaid plans.

For more information on all these Raya deals, please visit the Celcom website.

This article is brough to you by CelcomDigi.

CelcomDigi Berhad is Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator with more than 20 million users on its network. Established on 1 December 2022, the company aims to serve the growing digital needs of its customers by leveraging its newly combined widest network footprint, distribution touchpoints, innovative range of digital products and services, and superior customer experience powered by over 4,000 top industry experts.