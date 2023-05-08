AIMS Cyberjaya Block 2 Data Centre now in Construction

AIMS Group, a leading data centre services provider Southeast Asia, announced the construction of AIMS Cyberjaya Block 2 to meet the overwhelming demand for data centre space in Malaysia.

The data centre company said that this is also in line with it’s plan to accelerate the expansion of its data centre business across Asia.

AIMS is collaborating with Gamuda Engineering Sdn Bhd to construct AIMS Cyberjaya Block 2, a turnkey project featuring a purpose-built data centre with improved efficiency and building structure, and a total IT load of 8MW.

In a statement, AIMS said that Gamuda’s “Next-Gen Digital IBS” solution employs cutting-edge IR 4.0 technology and it will be used to construct AIMS Cyberjaya Block 2, driving a more sustainable approach to construction.

AIMS Cyberjaya Block 2 is due to be completed by the end of 2023.

Chiew Kok Hin, AIMS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said, “We achieved more than 90% occupancy in AIMS Cyberjaya Block 1 in less than a year. This has accelerated our plans to expand our operational facilities in Malaysia with the construction of Block 2 to not only meet overwhelming response in the region, but also aligns with our initiative towards driving environmental, social and governance practices within the company and facilitating innovation in the industry.”

“As a regional engineering and infrastructure company, we have a track record of delivering innovative breakthrough solutions. Our Gamuda Next-Gen Digital IBS is a sustainable construction innovation that enables fast-tracked delivery and increased certainty for our business partners, leveraging our digital construction ecosystem from cloud-based design to AI-IoT-enabled robotic manufacturing. We are excited to be part of AIMS’ longer-term expansion plans,” said Ts. Lim Hui Yan, Gamuda Engineering Executive Director.

Following the acquisition of the Bangunan KWSP building in Kuala Lumpur last year, AIMS said that it has also announced the construction of this property which will mirror its flagship facility, AIMS Kuala Lumpur. This new retrofitted “carrier-neutral data centre” is located within 100 metres of AIMS Kuala Lumpur and will have a total IT load of 5MW. Targeted for completion in May 2023, it will form a part of AIMS’ comprehensive ecosystem of businesses and partners, and have interconnectivity with other AIMS data centres across Southeast Asia.

“These developments align with the recently completed partnership deal with affiliates of DigitalBridge Group, Inc (“Digital Bridge”) to rapidly accelerate the growth of the business, emphasising the promising future of AIMS in the industry.” added Chiew Kok Hin.

AIMS Group is 51% owned by TIME dotCom and the remaining 49% are held by affiliates of DigitalBridge.