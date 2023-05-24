DNB 5G network secured with Ericsson Security Manager (ESM)

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is now improving the security of the 5G network, over 1 year after the network was commercially made available in Malaysia.

The security of the Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) network, which is being rolled out by Ericsson, has been further strengthened with the deployment of Ericsson Security Manager (ESM).

ESM is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform solution designed to help operators protect their networks and data from security threats, addressing the needs of 5G security operations by providing security visibility and automating security processes. The continually changing threat landscape and dynamic networks require automated security orchestration with network asset discovery, security posture, and threat management seamlessly integrated with the 5G network.

Ericsson said its Security Manager (ESM) will increase productivity in security operations by providing automated security management with security orchestration, posture management, threat management and certificate management. This provides DNB with security visibility and control, including security compliance monitoring.

Keijo Mononen, Head of Security Solutions, Business Area Technologies and New Businesses at Ericsson, said: “As the dependency on digitalized services grows, cybersecurity is a critical success factor. ESM allows DNB to gain full visibility and control of the security in 5G. We are excited to see the ESM entrusted in DNB’s 5G network strengthening their network security posture.”

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh said, “The 5G platform is a truly resilient system, with security and privacy built-in by design from the start. At Ericsson, we develop our portfolio to support security across the end-to-end telecom network. Ericsson Security Manager provides security automation and enhanced security visibility for telecom environments. Thus, the DNB network will serve as a secure, resilient, and privacy-preserving network platform to fulfil the requirements of even the most mission and business critical use cases.”

Ericsson is a major network vendor for the deployment of the 5G network by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). 5G services are currently offered by CelcomDigi, U Mobile, YTL Communications and TM Tech.