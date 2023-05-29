RM20/month Tune Talk Borneo25 prepaid for Sabah & Sarawak

In conjunction with the Kaamatan and Gawai festivals, mobile virtual network operator, Tune Talk has just launched a new prepaid plan called Borneo25, exclusive for consumers in Sabah and Sarawak.

Details of Tune Talk Borneo25 prepaid plan below:

RM25/month (limited time at RM20/month)

up to 3Mbps Internet speeds for the first 30GB, followed by unlimited usage at 512Kbps

Shareable hotpsot quota (from base Internet) for the first 30GB Internet at 3Mbps

Unlimited Calls

SMS at 12sen

Valid for 30 days and will be automatically renewed by default

Tune Talk Borneo25 plan is available to existing and new subscribers in East Malaysia. For existing customers in Sabah and Sarawak, there are no charges for switching to the new plan, however subscribers are required to purchase the new Borneo25 SIM for SIM replacement.

According to Ameen Amaendran, CEO of Tune Talk, “We believe that quality telecommunication services should be accessible to all. Borneo25 Plan allows Sabah and Sarawak residents to enjoy the benefits of an affordable product with reliable network, because #KitaFaham the importance of saving, yet having the best mobile experience. Subscribers can also ‘kongsi’ their hotspot with their family and friends, a unique feature offered by the Borneo25 Plan.”

Customers can easily purchase the newly-introduced Pek Borneo at any Tune Talk stores in Sabah and Sarawak or get in touch with any Tune Talk partners in the region.

To learn more, visit the Tune Talk website.