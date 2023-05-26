TM Unifi Home Consumer spent an average RM119/month in 1Q23

Some 3.06 million Unifi Home consumers spent an average RM119/month in subscriptions during the first quarter of 2023 (January-March). Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) said this is based on products subscribed with Unifi by an unique home customer.

However it didn’t say if this included unifi Mobile subscriptions.

The largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Malaysia said the higher revenue was contributed by the increase of broadband subscribers.

As of March 2023 (1Q23), there were 3.02 million unifi home fibre broadband subscribers. It added a 61,000 new subscription during the first 3-months of 2023. The ISP had 2.96 million unifi home fibre broadband subscribers at the end of December 2022 (4Q22).

Streamyx subscribers continues to shrink from 214,000 one year ago to just 57,000 at the end of March 2023. Some 18,000 customers ended their Streamyx subscription from January to March.

In terms of ARPU, unifi fixed broadband subscribers spent an average RM132 a month in 1Q23 (unchanged since 3Q22). ARPU for Streamyx was RM108/month (+RM5).

There were 396,000 SME customers, since December 2022.

The public listed company did not reveal the number of its unifi Mobile subscriber base however said that it delivered close to 8,000 cumulative 4G and 5G fiberised sites for other Telecommunication companies.

It is believed that there are currently close to 800,000 unifi mobile subscribers.

Following the termination of its Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) earlier this month, TM said it will participate and work together with the new Dual Network Implementation Task Force to ensure 80% 5G coverage (Phase 1) and smooth transition to dual 5G networks (Phase 2).

TM also said it provisioned more than 10Tbps of data servives to a Singaporean Telco, connecting Malaysia to Singapore but it did not name the Singaporean Telco.

1Q2023 Key Highlights (vs 1Q2022), according to Telekom Malaysia (TM):

Operating Revenue grew 2.0% from RM2.89 billion to RM2.95 billion, with continuous growth across Unifi and TM Global

EBIT decreased 15.5% from RM560.4 million to RM473.3 million, following accelerated depreciation and impairment

PATAMI lower 2.9% from RM339.9 million to RM330.1 million, lower EBIT cushioned by lower net finance cost and effective tax rate

CAPEX investment stood at 14.0% of revenue or RM413.1 million, heavily attributed to fibre network expansion

Operating revenue grew 2.0% to RM2.95 billion, from RM2.89 billion in 2022, driven by Unifi and TM Global.

Its reported a lower Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) by 15.5% to RM473.3 million, from RM560.4 million, following the Group’s decision to accelerate depreciation and impairment of IT assets, due to changes in market conditions, it said.

Profit After Tax and Minority Interest (PATAMI) decreased 2.9% to RM330.1 million from RM339.9 million. Lower net finance cost and lower effective tax rate from the recognition of deferred tax assets mitigated the impact of the lower EBIT on the Group’s overall profitability.

Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) stood at 14.0% of overall revenue, or RM413.1 million. A significant portion of this investment was dedicated to fortifying its fibre infrastructure, delivering new customer acquisition, international subsea cables investment and 5G fibre network deployment to meet Government’s target of 80% coverage by year end.