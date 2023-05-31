Thousands of CelcomDigi Subscribers “Disappeared” in 2023

CelcomDigi Berhad, the largest mobile service providers in the country, announced its first quarter 2023 (1Q23) financial report last Wednesday.

However some discrepancy were found in its mobile subscriber base for 4Q22 that was previously reported.

In its latest 1Q23 report, CelcomDigi did not maintain the same reporting of its Celcom prepaid subscriber base for the 4Q22 period.

Some 226,000 thousand Celcom prepaid customers from 4Q22 have “disappeared” from its latest financial report in 1Q23.

Subscription Type 4Q22 Subscriber Base (Originally Reported in 4Q22, February 2023) 4Q22 Subscriber Base (Reported in 1Q23, May 2023 – Prepaid Numbers have changed) Digi Prepaid 7,498 (million) 7,498 (million) Celcom Prepaid 6,041 (million)

5,815 (million)

Digi Postpaid 3,472 (million) 3,472 (million) Celom Postpaid 3,200 (million) 3,200 (million) Total Subscriber Base for 4Q22 20,211 (million) 19,985 (million)

In 4Q22, Celcom had 6,041 million prepaid subscribers but that number has now (1Q23) been changed to 5,815 million for the same period in 4Q22.

While there were no changes to Digi prepaid subscriber base in both reports, it was unexpected to see a difference in its Average revenue per user (ARPU) for 4Q22 reporting. Digi prepaid subscribers supposedly spent an average RM31/month in 4Q22 but this number has been changed to RM26/month for the same 4Q22 period in its 1Q23 report.

It becomes more baffling as the prepaid ARPU is maintained at RM26/month in 1Q23 even though Digi supposedly added 101k new prepaid subscription this year.

No changes or correction were made to Celcom’s prepaid ARPU in 1Q23 despite a 226,000 subscriber difference for the 4Q22 period.

A third discrepancy was found in the number of Celcom fibre customer base. For 4Q22, CelcomDigi said that it had 32,000 (thousand) Celcom fibre customers however it quietly changed that number to 71,000 (thousand, +39,000 for 4Q22) in its latest financial report (1Q23).

While it is common for a human error to occur in the complex process of a financial reporting, MalaysianWireless was taken by surprise when these discrepancies were confirmed by the Telco.

When MalaysianWireless contacted CelcomDigi for an explanation, a few questions were sent but CelcomDigi corporate communication team responded with a single paragraph of “explanation”, as below.

“The reason for the differing numbers is due to the fact that we have done an exercise to fully harmonise the revenue classification between Digi and Celcom – and these are the numbers you see for Q1 2023.”

The company did not say if more “exercise” will be made in the reporting of its next financial quarter or if the current reporting are final and accurate.

For 1Q23, CelcomDigi claims it added 206,000 new subscriptions (including fibre) and it supposedly have 20.29 million total subscribers.