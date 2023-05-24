UOB Malaysia mobile banking app has been refreshed – UOB TMRW

UOB Malaysia today announced the launch of its refreshed mobile banking app, UOB TMRW.

In a statement, the bank said that UOB TMRW is “powered by leading technologies including data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models, underscores the Bank’s commitment to provide customers with a simpler, smarter and more personalised banking experience for customers.”

Through the app, UOB customers can get an overview of their investment portfolios, including information such as mark-to-market values and real-time performances, so they can manage their wealth conveniently on the go.

With the Rewards+ feature, customers can redeem their reward points for travel miles, products and vouchers listed in the UOB Rewards catalogue or offset the balances on their credit card purchases. They can also use the redeemed coupons to enjoy discounts and deals with any participating local and international merchants.

In addition, the Bank said it will progressively incorporate a comprehensive suite of self-service features for UOB cards in UOB TMRW later this year. Customers will be able to perform card services conveniently through the app, including card activation, temporary credit limit increase, applications for payment installments, card replacements and balance conversions.

The mobile banking app was previously named UOB Mighty and it was the Bank’s first mobile banking app launched in 2017 that enabled customers to turn their smartphones into electronic wallets and to enjoy great dining deals in the country and across the region. Since then, the Bank said it continuously enhanced the app, most notably by integrating AI capabilities with “best-in-class financial technologies” that empower customers to make wiser financial decisions on their savings and spending.

UOB claims it was also a pioneer in introducing an end-to-end digital savings account opening feature on the app to on-board new customers without needing them to visit any branches.

UOB Malaysia is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based multinational bank, United Overseas Bank Limited. It has 45 branches across the country, the largest branch network of any foreign bank operating in Malaysia.

The UOB TMRW Malaysia mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices.