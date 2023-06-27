In today’s digital age, where connectivity is at the heart of our daily lives, home fibre has emerged as a game-changer. Offering lightning-fast internet speeds and unmatched reliability, fibre-optic technology has revolutionized the way we live, work, and play.

In this article, let’s explore the numerous benefits of home fibre and how it enhances our digital experiences.

Blazing-Fast Home Internet that gives Entire Family More Value, More Savings

Experience the incredible benefits of getting ultra-fast and unlimited fibre at the best price, starting from only RM75/month. Home fibre offers numerous advantages, with exceptional speed being one of the primary highlights. Unlike traditional copper-based connections, fibre-optic cables transmit data through pulses of light, enabling speeds that can reach up to a gigabit per second (Gbps). This means seamless streaming of HD content, quick downloads, and lag-free online gaming for the entire Family. With home fibre, buffering and slow loading times become a thing of the past, allowing for a more efficient and enjoyable online experience.

Bigger Smart TV for Non-stop Entertainment from only RM2/day

With the rise of video streaming platforms, home fibre is a perfect companion for those who enjoy binge-watching their favorite shows and movies. Whether you’re streaming in 4K or even 8K resolution, fibre’s high bandwidth capabilities ensure smooth playback and minimal buffering. Moreover, all your family members can simultaneously stream content on different devices without compromising the quality of their experience.

In addition, smart TVs have become increasingly affordable, making them accessible to a wider audience. CelcomDigi fibre offers the convenience of bundling smart TVs as an easy add-on for their customers, from only RM2/day. As an added bonus, they currently have special prices for three models of Samsung 4K UHD Smart TVs (50”, 55”, 65”), allowing customers to enjoy an immersive viewing experience at a discounted rate.

Seamless Online Gaming

For gaming enthusiasts, home fibre is a dream come true. With its low latency and high bandwidth, fibre-optic connections minimize lag and provide an incredibly responsive gaming experience. Whether engaging in competitive multiplayer battles or exploring vast virtual worlds, gamers can enjoy faster reaction times and smoother gameplay. Home fibre also enables quick downloads and updates, allowing gamers to spend less time waiting and more time playing.

With all these in mind, CelcomDigi fibre is giving you more for less. Existing Celcom and Digi Postpaid customers can enjoy the best savings when they sign up for CelcomDigi fibre 300 Mbps for only RM100/month (usual RM150). Other postpaid customers get to try it out at RM75/month for the first 6 months.

More reasons to switch to CelcomDigi fibre:

Easy sign-up Seamless and fast application in just 3 simple steps.

Up to 50% savings – Save more when you pair CelcomDigi Fibre with Postpaid plans.

Exclusive Smart Home deals – Get a Samsung 4K TV from as low as RM2/day to complete your fibre experience.

FREE WiFi 6 router & installation

It’s so easy to sign up for CelcomDigi fibre:

Visit the CelcomDigi website here and check if you are within coverage area. Sign up and you will be contacted via the official CelcomDigi Fibre Whatsapp (+6011 1600 3088) to verify your application. Responding to the Whatsapp message quickly so that the appointment schedule can be communicated with you within 24 hours.

Sign up now! Visit this link for more information.

This article is brought to you by CelcomDigi.

CelcomDigi Berhad is Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator with more than 20 million users on its network. Established on 1 December 2022, the company aims to serve the growing digital needs of its customers by leveraging its newly combined widest network footprint, distribution touchpoints, innovative range of digital products and services, and superior customer experience powered by over 4,000 top industry experts.