CelcomDigi reports only 1.5% of Customers actively using 5G [1Q23]

CelcomDigi, Malaysia’s leading telecommunications provider, has seen a relatively low adoption rate for its 5G services, with an estimated 1.5% of its customer base actively utilizing this advanced technology. According to the company’s March 2023 report, out of the 2.8 million mobile subscribers who have access to 5G, only 308,000 are currently taking advantage of its benefits.

However, it is important to consider that these figures may have changed since then. CelcomDigi recently introduced charges for 5G services on selected plans, starting from June 2023. This shift in pricing strategy could potentially impact the usage patterns and alter the adoption rate of 5G among CelcomDigi subscribers.

As of the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23), CelcomDigi reported a total mobile subscriber base of 20.18 million. It’s worth noting that CelcomDigi did not consistently report its Celcom prepaid subscriber base for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) in their latest report. They have readjusted their mobile subscriber base for that period, which now stands at 19.98 million.

During the latest financial quarter, CelcomDigi claims to have added 200,000 new mobile subscriptions to their network.

Breaking down the subscriber base further, there were approximately 13.46 million prepaid subscribers, including 5.86 million Celcom prepaid users and 7.6 million Digi prepaid users. Between January and March of this year, CelcomDigi added 146,000 new prepaid subscriptions.

In terms of postpaid subscriptions, there were a total of 6.73 million, with 3.2 million from Celcom and 3.53 million from Digi. CelcomDigi added 54,000 new postpaid subscriptions between January and March.

In relation to average revenue per user (ARPU), CelcomDigi reported that their postpaid customers spend an average of RM69 per month, with Celcom customers spending an average of RM81 and Digi customers spending RM61. On the other hand, prepaid customers spend a lower average of RM28 per month, with Celcom prepaid customers spending RM32 and Digi prepaid customers spending RM26.

As for their fiber broadband services, CelcomDigi reported a total of 107,000 customers, with 71,000 from Celcom and 36,000 from Digi. APRU for fibre customers stood at RM126/month.

Data consumption patterns show that Celcom customers utilized an average of 27.4GB per month, while Digi customers used a slightly lower average of 23.5GB per month during the first quarter of 2023 (compared to last 2 quarters).

In a previous report by MalaysianWireless, CelcomDigi announced plans to decommission around 7,000 network coverage sites over the next three years. Currently, CelcomDigi operates approximately 23,000 network sites, consisting of 12,000 sites from Celcom (2G and 4G) and over 11,000 sites from Digi. This decommissioning initiative is a significant step towards integrating and modernizing the company’s 4G network over the next three years. Additionally, CelcomDigi plans to construct approximately 2,000 new sites by the end of 2025, aiming to achieve an estimated 98% population coverage with 4G technology.

After the decommissioning process, CelcomDigi will have approximately 16,000 to 18,000 network sites across the country.

As of the first quarter of 2023, Celcom’s 4G coverage stood at 96.4%, with 90.3% of the network powered by LTE-Advanced technology (4G+). Digi’s 4G coverage, on the other hand, was reported at 95.9%, with LTE-Advanced coverage reaching 90.4%.

Financial Highlights, according to CelcomDigi: