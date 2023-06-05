CelcomDigi aims to save cost with Decommissioning of 7,000 Network Sites

CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi), the largest mobile service provider in Malaysia, has recently unveiled plans to decommission approximately 7,000 network coverage sites over the next three years.

This move comes after the merger of Celcom and Digi in December 2022, allowing CelcomDigi to achieve substantial cost savings of approximately RM5.5 billion over the course of three to five years in network-related expenses.

With an extensive network spanning the nation, CelcomDigi currently operates an estimated 23,000 network sites, comprising roughly 12,000 sites from Celcom (2G and 4G) and over 11,000 sites from Digi. The decommissioning of 7,000 sites is a significant step towards integrating and modernizing the company’s 4G network over the next three years. Moreover, the company plans to construct around 2,000 new sites by the end of 2025, enabling CelcomDigi to achieve an estimated 98% population coverage with 4G technology.

After the decommissioning process, CelcomDigi will be left with approximately 16,000 to 18,000 sites across the country.

Presently, Celcom’s 4G network boasts a broader human population coverage of 96.4%, while Digi’s 4G network offers greater LTE-Advanced coverage at 90.4%. However, customers of both Celcom and Digi are unable to roam between the two networks.

In a recent statement, CelcomDigi said, “Customers nationwide were already enjoying an improved coverage experience from close to 400 MOCN sites activated to-date. These MOCN sites were activated as an immediate benefit of closing the merger. These quick-win sites were located near office premises and respective Celcom bluecubes and Digi Stores across the country, as well as in other strategic locations,”

MOCN stands for Multi-Operator Core Network. The concept of MOCN allows multiple service providers to share the same radio access network. In the case of CelcomDigi, this means that both Celcom and Digi will be able to utilize the same network site/base station for their 4G network coverage.

An official statement on 1st June states that CelcomDigi has “successfully deployed pilots in five clusters recently, namely in Sitiawan, Rawang, Bercham, Port Dickson, and Kuantan, and we are pleased to report that the upgrades were managed without any disruption to customer experience,” The network integration at these areas involved some 300 sites that combined both Celcom and Digi 4G networks onto single sites.

As part of the network integration, CelcomDigi said it will “integrate and modernise the network by clusters, with activities focused on coverage and capacity expansion efforts, upgrading sites with the latest 4G and 5G-ready technologies such as massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) and multiband remote radio units (RRU) to name a few, as well as streamlining overlapping sites to eliminate duplication. The company said it will maximise its spectrum portfolio to create a multilayer, multiband network, which includes nationwide deployment of the 900Mhz spectrum at all sites to improve coverage and indoor service quality,”

Currently, CelcomDigi has access to approximately 200Mhz of spectrum across various network frequencies, including 900Mhz (Band 8), 1800Mhz (Band 3), 2100Mhz (Band 1), and 2600Mhz (Band 7). As a requirement of the merger, a total of 70Mhz spectrum from 1800Mhz, 2100Mhz, and 2600Mhz will be returned to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) by the end of 2025.

MalaysianWireless sought clarification from CelcomDigi regarding the network integration but no official answers have been provided as of yet by the Corporate Communications team. These inquiries included the prioritization of spectrum return to MCMC, the configuration of the network integration (3CA/4CA), the affected areas due to the decommissioning of 7,000 sites, and how the company plans to address network complaints from impacted customers.

MalaysianWireless has reached out to CelcomDigi again for further clarification.