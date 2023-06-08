Maxis reports 11.92 million Mobile Subscriptions, but lacks 5G [1Q23]

Maxis, the only major mobile service provider without 5G services in Malaysia, reported a total of 11.92 million subscriptions in its 4G network as of March 2023 (1Q23). During this period, it experienced an addition of 41,000 new mobile subscriptions.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the second largest mobile service provider in the country had accumulated 11.88 million mobile users.

Among the mobile subscriptions, Maxis recorded 7.13 million Hotlink prepaid subscriptions, 4.66 million postpaid subscriptions (including Machine-to-Machine connections), and 141,000 wireless broadband users. In the first quarter of 2023, the company experienced a decline of 21,000 prepaid subscriptions, offset by the addition of 72,000 new postpaid subscriptions.

Maxis also observed a positive trend in its Home fibre service, with a total of 612,000 users, marking an increase of 25,000 from the 4Q22 figure of 587,000 users.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for Maxis customers stood at RM30.7 for prepaid users (a decrease of RM1.1) and RM71.3 for postpaid users (a decrease of RM1.4). Home fibre customers also spent less during the quarter, with an average of RM107.1 (a decrease of RM1.4).

In terms of data usage, prepaid customers consumed an average of 23.7GB per month, while postpaid users exceeded this figure at 27.5GB per month.

Maxis’ revenue-generating subscriptions (RGS), excluding Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections, amounted to 10.32 million mobile subscriptions in Q1 2023 (a decrease of 33,000 from the 4Q22 figure of 10.36 million). This category comprised 5.69 million prepaid subscriptions (a decrease of 99,000 from 4Q22’s 5.79 million), 4.51 million postpaid subscriptions (including M2M connections, an increase of 77,000 from 4Q22’s 4.44 million), and 124,000 wireless broadband users.

Maxis revenue generating subscribers (RGS) are defined as active line subscriptions (postpaid and prepaid) that excludes those without revenue generating activities for more than 30 days.

Unfortunately, Maxis has not shared any network statistics for the first quarter of 2023, leaving its status as “Malaysia’s leading network” unsupported.

Maxis has positioned itself as “Malaysia’s leading network” and offers a diverse range of 5G smartphones through lock-in contracts. However, despite declaring itself as the leading 5G ecosystem platform in Malaysia, Maxis currently lags behind as the sole major operator in the country without 5G connectivity.

Presently, Maxis offers 5G International roaming services exclusively to its postpaid customers outside of Malaysia. These services are made possible through partnerships with advanced-5G network service providers in countries such as Philippines, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Q1 2023 financial highlights – Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022, according to Maxis:

Service Revenue at RM2,112 million, up 4.0% fueled by strong growth from both Consumer and Enterprise businesses. Postpaid revenue grew 10.1% to RM864 million driven by growth in Maxis Postpaid and Hotlink Postpaid. Effective pre-to-post migration strategy resulted in increasing overall Postpaid subscriptions by 6.5%, bringing the total number of postpaid subscriptions to 3.4 million with a stable ARPU at RM78. Prepaid recorded resilient revenue growth of 0.6% to RM661 million amidst a highly competitive landscape. Continued adoption of Hotlink Prepaid plans helped to sustain a healthy subscriber base at 5.7 million and strong ARPU at RM38 despite an overall contracting prepaid market. Home Connectivity revenue increased by 11.0% to RM222 million, delivering healthy customer growth attributed to competitive converged services offering. Total home connections reached 688k boosted by active conversion of WBB customers to fibre customers. Enterprise revenue (excluding wholesale voice) was up by 5.5% to RM365 million.

EBIT increased by 3.4% to RM541 million due to higher service revenue and stable recurring resource costs, excluding one-offs in 1Q22.

Profit after tax increased by 7.4% to RM320 million as a result of higher EBIT and discontinuation of Prosperity Tax charges in 2023.

Operating free cash flow is at RM181 million with a stable cash balance of RM340m as at 1Q23.

[PDF]– Maxis