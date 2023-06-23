MCMC to take Legal Action against Meta due to “Harmful Content”

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has announced its intention to pursue legal action against Meta, the owner of Facebook, citing concerns over the presence of harmful content on its platform.

According to the MCMC, Meta has failed to adequately address the issue of undesirable content on its platform and has shown a lack of cooperation in efforts to remove such content.

Meta, which also owns popular platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, holds a significant presence in Malaysia, boasting over 20 million Facebook users in the country.

This move by the MCMC comes in the wake of similar pressure applied to the popular messaging app Telegram. Both the MCMC and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil had expressed concerns over Telegram’s non-compliance with Internet censorship and content regulation in Malaysia. However, Telegram has now agreed to cooperate with local authorities after a meeting with the police and the MCMC.

Official Statement from MCMC below:

The Facebook platform has recently been plagued by a significant volume of undesirable contents relating to the aspects of Race, Royalty, Religion (3R), defamation, impersonation, online gambling as well as scam advertisements. In response, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has reached out to Meta, parent company of Facebook to have such harmful contents removed from its platform.

Despite repeated requests from MCMC, Meta has failed to take sufficient action to address the issue of undesirable contents on its platform and has not fully cooperated with efforts to remove such contents. Meta’s response, which has been sluggish and unsatisfactory, has not met the urgency of the matter and has led to increasing public concern and scrutiny. As there is no sufficient cooperation from Meta, MCMC has no option but to take definitive steps or legal action against Meta as a measure to ensure that people are secure and protected in the digital sphere. The action is necessary in promoting accountability for cybersecurity and enhancing consumer protection against online harms, including fraudulent activities and scams.

MCMC is utterly intolerant towards any continuous and escalating abuse of online platforms and telecommunications, network or online facilities for malicious cyber activities, phishing, or any contents that threatens racial stability, social harmony and defies respect for the Rulers.

