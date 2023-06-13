MCMC: Network Complaints have “Significantly Reduced” in 2022 [Commentary]

In the latest ‘Jendela’ report published by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), it was revealed that consumer complaints regarding the 4G mobile network have experienced a notable decrease.

However, it is important to note that the report is now outdated by five months, providing insights into the previous state of digital infrastructure in the country.

MCMC disclosed that it received a total of 64,020 network complaints throughout 2022, a substantial decrease compared to the 200,675 complaints received in 2021.

While this report is considered a national overview, it unfortunately provides limited information to the public, as it no longer discloses the breakdown of complaints by service providers or categories.

In Malaysia, the five major mobile service providers are CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia, and YTL Communications. While these providers play a crucial role in the country’s telecommunications landscape, specific details regarding their individual complaint volumes or performance are currently undisclosed.

The districts with the highest number of network complaints include Petaling (2,974), Kuala Lumpur (2,588), Johor Bahru (2,162), Seremban (1,405), and Klang (136).

These complaint figures are surprising, especially considering MCMC’s statement that the human population 4G coverage in the country has exceeded 96% and consumers are supposedly enjoying average speeds of over 100Mbps nationwide.

Over the past two decades, MCMC has made continuous efforts to enhance broadband services in the country. For the latest report, MCMC conducted quality assessments by appointing consultants for quality checks. However, these reports have not been made public.

MCMC also mentioned its monitoring of Internet traffic utilization for capacity improvement and optimizing traffic routes, but further specifics were not provided.

As the nation moves towards embracing 5G technology, MCMC, the communication regulator stated that it is actively working on migrating consumers to 4G networks and educating users about 4G plans.

MCMC has announced the completion of the deployment of 1,661 new 4G towers under the JENDELA 1 project. With improved 4G coverage and quality resulting from these efforts, the regulatory body expects to observe a reduction in complaints from rural areas.

However, the process of addressing complaints in rural areas where mobile network coverage is nonexistent raises concerns. In April 2023, MalaysianWireless published an article highlighting the plight of thousands of individuals residing in five villages in Padang Serai, Kedah, who have been deprived of proper mobile services for over two decades. This issue has significantly impacted numerous families in the area. MCMC’s response to this situation was initiated only after the issue was reported by the Harian Metro newspaper and TV3.

The disconnect between MCMC’s claims of improved coverage and the reality faced by rural communities without access to mobile services highlights the need for greater transparency and proactive measures to address such discrepancies. It underscores the importance of addressing the challenges faced by rural areas and ensuring that the initiatives for improved coverage reach those in need.

Stay tuned for the next article on MCMC’s Jendela report.

