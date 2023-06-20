Simon Sun Luyuan appointed CEO of Huawei Malaysia

Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) recently announced the appointment of Simon Sun Luyuan as its new CEO.

According to a statement released by Huawei Malaysia, Simon Sun will be entrusted with a diverse range of responsibilities, including formulating the company’s strategic direction and goals, prioritizing customer-centricity in all communications with stakeholders, and ensuring the embodiment of core values in all aspects of the company’s operations.

Sun’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for Malaysia’s 5G landscape, which is undergoing significant changes following unfavorable decisions made by former Ministers. In this challenging context, Sun faces the task of securing contracts for the second phase of 5G network deployment in the country. Notably, Huawei Malaysia’s prominent clients include Maxis and CelcomDigi.

Sun is no stranger to Huawei, having previously served as the CEO of Huawei Korea in 2020 before joining Huawei Malaysia. His association with the company dates back to 2006 when he initially joined Huawei, subsequently lending his expertise to the company’s Indonesia branch from 2007 to 2015.

With an extensive career spanning over 17 years at Huawei, Sun has held notable positions such as Director of Telkomsel Key Accounts in Huawei Indonesia and Director of Globe Telecom Key Account in Huawei Philippines. Before joining Huawei Korea, he served as the Head of the Carrier Network Business Group in Huawei Philippines.

Sun’s educational background includes a Master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering from Monash University, Australia.

“It is a transformative period for Huawei Malaysia and I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead the team here. Huawei Malaysia is firmly committed to walking alongside the nation in its digital transformation journey and we pledge to work with the Government, customers and our partners along the entire value chain to grow the ICT industry and drive the development of the digital economy. Together, I am certain that we will be able to help every industry thrive in an intelligent world, where they are able to deliver intelligent experiences, generate value more quickly and achieve sustainable growth. I am proud to be a part of this journey,” the new CEO of Huawei Malaysia said in a statement.