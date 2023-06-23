U Mobile Unveils U Home 5G: Malaysia’s First Contract-Free 5G Home Broadband Plan

In an exciting development for Malaysian consumers, U Mobile, a 5G mobile service provider, has introduced U Home 5G, a SIM-only wireless broadband service.

Starting today, customers can avail themselves of U Home 5G at a special promotional price of RM68 per month, with no lock-in contract. This SIM-only plan boasts compatibility with a range of devices, including wireless 4G and 5G routers, as well as smartphones equipped with hotspot or tethering capabilities. There is also a list of recommended modems or routers on U Mobile’s website.

U Mobile says that U Home 5G comes with “unlimited fibre-like speeds for home broadband customers”. This plan guarantees a minimum 5G speeds of 100Mbps for the initial 1000GB (1TB) of Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Upon reaching this FUP threshold, users will experience reduced speeds of 512Kbps. The U Home 5G SIM card is also compatible with U Mobile’s 4G network, which promises an average speed of 23Mbps under the same Fair Usage Policy.

Navin Manian, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile, shared, “U Mobile is committed to bringing affordable and accessible connectivity to all Malaysians. With the new U Home 5G, we are proud to be the first in Malaysia to offer a 5G home broadband plan without a contract. This will give customers great convenience as they are able to easily subscribe and use U Home 5G completely worry-free.”

He adds, “With the wide availability of U Mobile’s network, U Home 5G is an excellent solution for customers, especially those who reside in areas where there is no access to fibre. With our latest offering, customers can use their ultra-fast 5G or 4G broadband at home or even at their office.”

The special promotional price is available from today and until further notice. Customers who sign up for U Home 5G within the promo period will enjoy the promotional price for life.

To sign up, visit a U Mobile store. Existing U Mobile wireless broadband plans (WB48, WB68, WBB88,WB128) can be converted to the new U Home 5G plan by calling the customer service hotline at 018-3881318.