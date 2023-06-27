Unifi Mobile shifts to Maxis, eyes 95% 4G Network Reach

Unifi Mobile, a 4G/5G mobile and wireless broadband service provider, has recently sealed a network agreement with Maxis, a 2G/4G-only mobile service provider. This comes after the expiration of Unifi Mobile’s previous three-year network agreement with Celcom in February 2022.

The parent company, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, through its wholly-owned subsidiary TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Webe Digital Sdn Bhd), announced the partnership with Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd last Friday. The agreement encompasses the provisioning of 2G and 4G Domestic Roaming (DR) services, as well as 4G Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN).

TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd utilizes the brand Unifi Mobile to provide consumers with 4G/5G mobile and wireless broadband services.

Under this new agreement, Maxis will provide approximately 6,800 of its 4G sites to Unifi Mobile for MOCN and domestic roaming services. Additionally, Unifi Mobile will have access to 10,000 sites for 2G domestic roaming.

MOCN stands for Multi-Operator Core Network. The concept of MOCN allows multiple service providers to share the same radio access network. With the new network agreement, Unifi Mobile will be able to utilize the Maxis network site/base station for their 4G network coverage.

With this agreement in place, Unifi Mobile is poised to extend its coverage to encompass more than 95% of the population in the country. Despite this significant development, the company has chosen not to divulge any specific timeframe or comprehensive plans for its network expansion.

It’s worth noting that Telekom Malaysia had previously awarded a comparable contract to Celcom in February 2019. However, no public updates were shared regarding the progress of the collaboration, and ultimately, the contract came to an end in February 2022.

Unifi Mobile, which is believed to be serving less than a million mobile users, has not publicly disclosed its network statistics. According to industry experts who shared their insights with MalaysianWireless, there is speculation that the nationwide 5G coverage in the country, currently exceeding 60%, may have already surpassed Unifi Mobile’s existing 4G coverage.

Earlier this year, in February, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil issued a deadline for telecommunication companies, including Unifi Mobile, to address consumer concerns regarding service quality. The minister emphasized the importance of resolving these issues by June 2023, but did not disclose the specific measures that would be taken if the companies fail to comply.

An anonymous industry expert interviewed by MalaysianWireless shed light on the significance of the new agreement. According to the expert, Unifi Mobile’s access to Maxis’ 6,800 4G sites is expected to facilitate nationwide coverage of over 90% of the human population in a short period of time. Furthermore, the availability of 10,000 Maxis 2G sites will likely help Telekom Malaysia avoid penalties or legal consequences resulting from insufficient network coverage all over these years.

As of now, MalaysianWireless has not been made aware of any instances where Unifi Mobile has faced penalties or compounds due to its relatively weaker 4G coverage compared to its industry counterparts in recent years.

Unifi Mobile, originally known as Packet One Networks (P1) was launched over 14 years ago in 2008.

