Maybank Online Banking Transactions now requires MAE Secure2u

Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia’s largest bank in terms of market capitalization and total assets, has recently announced a significant change for its online banking customers. The bank now requires all users to utilize its MAE mobile app for transaction approval, replacing the SMS OTP (One Time Password) system previously in place.

Under the new system, various online transactions, including bill payments, DuitNow, FPX, IBG, and all transactions through the Maybank2u mobile app, will necessitate Secure2u authentication within the Maybank MAE mobile app. This means that customers will no longer rely on SMS OTP for transaction approval. Instead, they will use Secure2u, a Secure Verification feature available within the MAE app, which offers a convenient one-tap approval process. Secure2u can be used to approve Maybank2u and MAE transactions, as well as generate a Secure TAC, a 6-digit TAC number generated on the app.

To enhance security measures, Maybank has implemented a restriction of one Secure2u device binding per customer account. This measure aims to prioritize the safety of Maybank’s customers in the online banking environment. Consequently, customers who enable Secure2u for the first time or on a new device will not be able to conduct any transactions immediately. Instead, they will be required to go through an activation period of at least 12 hours. This waiting period acts as a preventive measure against unauthorized transaction approvals, it claims.

In a statement, Maybank said, “Starting 1 July 2023, all Secure2u authorisation will be moved to the MAE App to ensure a safer banking experience for customers. Customers will be able to seamlessly approve transactions performed on Maybank2u Web, Maybank2u App and MAE App via Secure2u on MAE App. The Bank urges customers who have yet to download the MAE App to do so immediately, in order to avoid any disruption to their online banking experience,”

These changes are in line with a directive issued by Bank Negara Malaysia last year, which instructed banks in Malaysia to transition from the SMS OTP system to a more secure form of authentication for online transactions.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, Maybank has also implemented other measures to combat fraud. The bank has tightened fraud detection rules for suspicious transactions, removed hyperlinks from SMS messages, established a dedicated 24/7 fraud hotline for customers, and introduced a self-serve Kill Switch that allows users to deactivate online banking access and block credit and debit cards.

As of March 2023, Maybank’s Maybank2u website and mobile banking apps have recorded 9.1 million active users. The bank offers two mobile banking apps: MAE and Maybank2u mobile app. The Maybank2u mobile app (formerly M2U mobile), launched in 2006, has garnered over 10 million downloads from the Google PlayStore, boasting a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, the MAE app, introduced in March 2019, has been downloaded over 5 million times from the Google Play Store, but has received a somewhat lower average rating of 3.3 stars from Android users.

With the latest announcement, customers who wish to conduct transactions via the Maybank2u mobile app must obtain secure authentication (Secure2U) approval through the MAE app.

Maybank has not disclosed the reasons behind maintaining two similar mobile banking apps, which may potentially cause confusion among its customers.

In terms of transaction volume, as of the first quarter of 2023 (March 2023), Maybank has recorded over RM240 billion in transaction value via the Maybank2u website and over RM89 billion via its mobile apps. For mobile payments, the bank has recorded RM39.32 million through QRPay and RM679.9 million through Apple Pay. As of December 2022, approximately 760,000 Maybank customers had activated Apple Pay.

Maybank recorded a net profit of RM2.27 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (1Q FY2023).

At the time of writing, Maybank has not provided any information regarding the number of customers affected by the implementation of Secure2U.

For assistance on using Secure2u on MAE App, customers can email the Maybank Group Customer Care hotline at [email protected] or call 603-78443696.

The MAE app is available for download on iOS, certified Android devices preinstalled with the official Google PlayStore app and selected Huawei smartphones.