Amar Huzaimi is the new MD & Group CEO of Telekom Malaysia

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), the leading Internet Service Provider in Malaysia, has made a surprising announcement today regarding the appointment of a new Managing Director/Group CEO. Amar Huzaimi Md Deris will be taking over the reins from Datuk Imri Mokhtar, who has been an integral part of TM for more than two decades, including his three-year tenure as MD/CEO, which will conclude on July 31, 2023.

Amar Huzaimi’s appointment will officially commence on August 1, 2023. TM expressed confidence in the new MD/GCEO, stating “With the appointment of Amar Huzaimi as the new MD/GCEO, TM is confident it will continue to innovate and grow, building upon its success and further enhancing its role as the enabler of Digital Malaysia,”.

However, the statement did not provide any specific reasons for the non-renewal of Datuk Imri Mokhtar’s contract.

Amar Huzaimi currently serves as the Executive Vice President of TM GLOBAL, where he oversees TM’s domestic and global wholesale business operations. With more than 24 years of experience at TM, Amar joined the company in 1998 as an Assistant Manager in Billing and Revenue Management (Group Financial Controller Division) after completing his graduation. Throughout his tenure, he has held various positions ranging from financial control and internal audit to corporate and regulatory affairs, culminating in his current role as head of P&L at TM Global. TM highlighted his strategic vision, operational expertise, and comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge global technologies as key factors positioning him ideally to lead TM’s transformation from a telecommunications company to a technology-driven enterprise, as stated in the official statement.

Amar Huzaimi, 48, holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from Monash University (Clayton), Australia and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Deakin University Australia, both on TM scholarships. He is also a Fellow Certified Practicing Accountant Australia (FCPA Australia) and a former Certified Information System Auditor (CISA).

Amar also sits on the boards of several subsidiaries of TM Group under TM Global cluster including Fiberail Sdn. Bhd., Fibrecomm Network (M) Sdn Bhd, ACASIA Communication Sdn Bhd and Asean Telecom Holding Sdn Bhd.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) has also announced a change in its Chairman position, with Dato’ Zainal Abidin Putih set to assume the role from August 1, 2023. He will succeed Tan Sri Azlan Hashim, who completes his two-year term on July 31, 2023.

Dato’ Zainal Abidin brings with him decades of extensive experience in audit, having worked as a practicing accountant throughout his career covering many principal industries including banks, insurance, energy, transport, manufacturing, government agencies, plantations, properties, hotels, investment companies and unit trusts. He also has good knowledge of taxation matters and management consultancy, especially in the areas of acquisition, takeovers, amalgamations, restructuring and public listing of companies.

He currently holds positions as Chairman of Financial Reporting Foundation (FRF), Land and General Berhad, Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd, and Tokio Marine lnsurans (Malaysia) Bhd. Additionally, he serves as a Board Member of Khazanah Nasional Berhad and several private limited companies. In the past, Dato’ Zainal Abidin has held significant positions such as Chairman of Pengurusan Danaharta Nasional Berhad, CIMB Bank Berhad, Malaysian Accounting Standards Board (MASB), and President of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA).

As Chairman, Dato’ Zainal Abidin will assume responsibility for overseeing TM’s overall governance and strategic direction. Working closely with the Board of Directors and the management team, he aims to drive TM’s next phase of growth and strengthen its position in the market.